Nicki Minaj's $10 Million Legal Fight With Alleged 'Stalker' is Over

Nicki Minaj and the former fan who sued the rapper for labeling him a "stalker" have reached a compromise in his $10 million lawsuit against her ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tameer Peak has agreed to drop his defamation and emotional distress lawsuit ... where he claimed Nicki falsely smeared him online.

Nicki allegedly described Tameer as "one sandwich short of a picnic."

The case has dragged on for over a year due to Nicki having issues finding a lawyer … after her original lawyer dropped out.

In newly filed court docs, Nicki argued the case should be dismissed because the case was brought past the statute of limitations and otherwise lacked merit because he couldn't plausibly claim the statements were specifically about him.

Tameer wrote a letter explaining he did not plan to oppose Nicki's request to dismiss the case. He said his "primary purpose" in filing the lawsuit was to formally "challenge conduct he believed to be improper and to have his grievances heard through the judicial process."