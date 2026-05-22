Nicki Minaj Pops Up at Elon Musk's Attempted SpaceX Rocket Launch

Nicki Minaj made a surprise cameo appearance Thursday at Elon Musk's Starbase site in Texas, where SpaceX tried to launch its new megarocket into outer space — but it all fell apart due to technical issues.

Still, Nicki had a blast attending her first attempted rocket launch, hanging out with some of the SpaceX staff — and even getting interviewed on camera.

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Check out the clip ... Nicki called the moment "historic," pointing to her t-shirt emblazoned with the rocket's name, "Starship," which is also the name of one of her most famous songs.

The rapper also got super excited when one of the staffers told her only 6 minutes remained before the much-anticipated launch. But the rocket never made lift off as a result of technical issues that could not be fixed in time.

After the issues are finally resolved, though, the rocket could potentially launch Friday night at the earliest.