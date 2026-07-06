Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Hot' at White House Rose Garden Lunch

Nicki Minaj was living it up with the big shots at the White House Rose Garden Lunch ... and she got a shoutout from President Trump who called her hot!

Play video content Video: Nicki Minaj Attends White House Rose Garden Lunch X/@NICKIMINAJ

Check out the videos ... Nicki was right at home Monday outside the White House ... and probably felt like a real "Barbie" when Trump decided to voice his appreciation for her and her not-so "small business" ... oh, yeah, and also called her hot -- not beautiful, not sexy ... hot.

🎥| @NICKIMINAJ attends President Trump’s Rose Garden Club Lunch at The White House today. 👑💕 pic.twitter.com/e2wIT7qnpu @onikamagazinee

Nicki was spotted at the event in a pink dress ... and she sure didn't hate the praise she got from Trump when he said she's "so incredible" ... and "they call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it's bigger than any bank probably in the world, right?"

As you know, Nicki is a big Trump supporter ... and this isn't the first time Trump rewards supporters with audiences and appearances in high places ... and while sometimes that turns into a position in office, that's not -- at least not yet -- the case for the "Super Bass" singer.