Reflecting Pool Littered With Trash After Fourth of July

Play video content Video: Fourth of July Leaves Reflecting Pool Buried in Trash FreedomNews.TV

New video shows cleanup crews all over the Reflecting Pool after America's 250th birthday celebration ... and it's clear they've got their work cut out for them. Crews are putting in some serious elbow grease to get the Reflecting Pool and the surrounding park looking presentable AGAIN.

Check it out ... workers are getting in the water with nets and other cleaning materials to pluck out all the crap that's now littering the pool.

This cleanup goes way beyond fireworks ash and debris ... there are trash bags scattered all around the Reflecting Pool, and a few bags even took an unplanned dip in the still algae-filled water.

The National Guard was nice enough to let cleanup crews through the fence, with forklifts full of supplies, so they could start making the Reflecting Pool great again. Now let's just hope nobody mistakes the workers for swimmers and slaps cuffs on them when it's time to jump in the water and finish the job!

As you know ... the Reflecting Pool has been having "fireworks" over the last couple months ... with alleged vandals being arrested and prosecuted for tampering with the pool's water -- like ex-Olympian David Hearn who was indicted on Thursday.

This all started because of the Trump administration's botched $16 Million renovation project ... which it looks like now they've added a layer of trash to the mix.