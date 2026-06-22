Woman Allegedly Cited After Dipping Hand Into Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Play video content Video: Woman Busted After Dipping Hand Into Lincoln Memorial Pool TMZ DC

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is getting treated like the Mona Lisa these days ... and one woman got a ticket to prove it.

Check out the footage Charlie captured Monday ... a woman is seen dipping her hand into the newly renovated Pool before drawing the attention of cops, National Guard troops, and U.S. Marshals, who surround her and begin questioning her near the water's edge.

The woman is eventually escorted away from the Pool ... she was issued a citation, but was then free to walk away.

Jacob later tried to question her about what had just happened -- but she didn't seem interested in speaking.

As we have reported, the Reflecting Pool has become a major headache since reopening following the "American Flag Blue" renovation. The landmark has dealt with algae blooms, surface damage, a dead duck and vandalism concerns that have triggered repeated repairs and increased security.

President Trump has publicly defended the project while announcing additional fixes. The cost of the Pool is steadily rising -- initially $13M of taxpayers' money, but it's swelled to $16M.