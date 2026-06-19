President Trump's overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool isn't exactly making a splash for the right reasons ... 'cause the revamped landmark is already battling algae and signs of wear and tear.

Trump previously told reporters he personally selected the sealant color -- dubbed "American Flag Blue" -- but just days after water was pumped back into the pool, a layer of green algae started making itself at home.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior told CBS News the algae bloom was simply "part of the normal startup process" and would be cleaned up quickly. And to their credit, crews got to work.

Workers have been spotted removing algae in recent days, and on Tuesday, crews poured bottles of hydrogen peroxide into the water. By Wednesday, the Department of the Interior declared the water "crystal clear" and said workers were busy vacuuming up the dead algae.

But that wasn't the only issue --a tear was spotted in part of the liner material covering the bottom of the pool on Thursday -- the same material Trump previously praised as the "latest and greatest filament" and an "industrial-grade" version of a swimming pool liner.

Play video content Video: Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Battling Algae, Tears After Trump Renovation TMZ.com

Not exactly the grand reveal anyone was hoping for ... especially with Trump recently touting the project's scale and showing off the facelift.