Gavin Newsom Claims Trump's Department of Justice Is Investigating Him

Play video content Video: Gavin Newsom Says Trump DOJ Has Opened Investigation Into Him X / @GavinNewsom

Gavin Newsom says the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating him, his wife, and other family members ... and he claims the effort is politically motivated.

In a video posted online Monday, the California governor said federal agents have recently contacted family members, friends, and former employees and sought records as part of what he described as an attempt to find wrongdoing.

Newsom alleged President Donald Trump is behind the effort, arguing he is being targeted because he is considering a run for president after leaving office when his term ends in January 2027.

He also claimed investigators are targeting his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and advocate who serves as California's First Partner.

Throughout the video, Newsom accused Trump of using the federal government to target political opponents and called him “the most corrupt president in American history.”

Newsom, who is widely viewed as a potential Democratic contender for the White House in 2028, has become one of Trump's most outspoken critics.

We asked Newsom's office what exactly the DOJ is investigating, and they told us ... "That's a question Trump's Department of Justice needs to answer. They are chasing conspiracy theories, and there isn't any credible evidence supporting the allegation of illegal conduct."

Newsom's office adds ... "What we do know is that federal investigators have been contacting family friends, donors, former employees, and associates, subpoenaing records, and asking questions about the Governor's finances, organizations connected to the First Partner, and even deeply personal family matters."