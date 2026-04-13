Gavin Newsom Savagely Trolls Donald Trump's Jesus Pic With Jeffrey Epstein Jab

President Donald Trump isn't the only one who can use A.I. ... California Governor Gavin Newsom just savagely trolled the president with a photo portraying DT as the Grim Reaper, with an old friend looking over his shoulder.

Newsom's brutal slam follows Trump sharing an A.I.-generated image of himself resembling Jesus on Sunday after criticizing Pope Leo XIV as "weak."

In response, Newsom posted a dark image of Trump in a black cloak, with his skeletal hand gripping a scythe as Jeffrey Epstein hovers just behind him.

As you know ... Trump called the pontiff "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy," in a blistering post citing his liberal views.

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