Governor Gavin Newsom Slams Senator Lindsey Graham For Disney World Vacation

Gavin Newsom has entered the chat! The governor's press office just shared our story about Lindsey Graham's Disney World getaway ... adding a zesty jab at the senator.

As we reported ... Lindsey is one of several congresspeople we've caught taking lavish trips during the partial government shutdown while TSA workers struggle to support their families.

Graham told TMZ he was at a meeting Friday with Trump officials in South Florida, and he went to Orlando afterwards to meet up with some friends, but it looks like he turned it into a weekend stay at The Most Magical Place on Earth, despite failing to work with his cohorts on Capitol Hill to keep the government open for the good of the country.

Now, Gavin's press office is weighing in, writing, "Divas still need vacation."

Ok, diva ...

Lindsey's theme park adventures involved strolling in the "Tangled" area of Magic Kingdom on Friday night, carrying a bubble wand, and chowing down for brunch at Chef Mickey's at the Contemporary Resort on Sunday.

We also got him getting ready to ride Space Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, while TSA workers ride out going without pay for the last month.