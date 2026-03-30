Lindsey Graham Rides Space Mountain, Spends Weekend at Disney World Amid Shutdown

Lindsey Graham looks like a full-blown Disney adult on Spring Break ... because he spent 3 days at the Mouse House over the weekend after failing to talk his colleagues into keeping the government open.

We got a new photo from an American patriot answering TMZ's call to take photos and videos of members of Congress on vacay -- while thousands of federal workers go unpaid as rent comes due -- and it shows Lindsey on Saturday night, getting ready to ride Space Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

It's a sad state of affairs when the line Lindsey waited in for Space Mountain is shorter than the line to go through TSA at airports across the country.

Folks who were there tell us Lindsey rode Space Mountain with a little girl.

We also showed you photos of Lindsey at Disney World, bubble wand in hand, on Friday night ... and chowing down at a breakfast buffet Sunday at Chef Mickey's at the Contemporary Resort at Disney World.

So, the Senator from South Carolina clearly spent the entire weekend at Disney ... even though he told us he was doing business in Florida and made a pit stop at Disney.

Lindsey gave us the same statement he did over the weekend when we first told him we had photos of him at Disney ... he says he was at a meeting Friday with Trump officials in South Florida, and he went to Orlando afterwards to meet up with some friends. He said "I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat." Fact is ... Democrats AND Republicans are to blame -- they couldn't reach a compromise but still booked it out of D.C. for Spring Break.

It seems Lindsey is answering the proverbial question ... what do you do when you don't solve the government shutdown ... you go to Disney World!!!

Lindsey's theme park adventures even caught the eye of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who slammed the Senator on social media, saying ... "Divas still need vacation."