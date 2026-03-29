Lindsey Graham Vacationing at Disney World Amid Shutdown

Lindsey Graham You Failed to Keep Gov. Open, So Whadda You Gonna Do? I'm Going to Disney World!!
Lindsey Graham was ineffective talking his colleagues into keeping the government open, but he had a great convo with Mickey Mouse Sunday ... at Disney World!!!
The Senator had breakfast at Chef Mickey's at the Contemporary Resort at Disney World. You get more than a meal there ... Disney characters go around to all the tables for a little chit chat.
We're told Lindsey talked to the staff, who tucked him away in a back table. He went to the buffet line -- much shorter than the TSA lines around the country -- grabbed some grub, and chowed down.
An eyewitness told us Lindsey was having a grand ol' time, chatting with a younger woman and a kid at a table.
Graham tells TMZ ... "I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff ... to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I'm already back in South Carolina."
Graham told us, "I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat." Fact is, the blame lies with Democrats AND Republicans -- they can't do their job.
TMZ is on the hunt for pics just like this ... members of Congress who are vacationing as thousands of federal workers go without pay and struggle to survive. SEND US THESE PICS!!