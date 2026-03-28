Senator Amy Klobuchar Wears 'Good Job' T-Shirt Amid Government Shutdown

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar apparently thinks she's doing a bang-up job amid the federal government shutdown.

That's right ... Klobuchar sported a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, "You're Doing A Good Job," while attending a high school event in Minneapolis, MN, on Friday morning.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ ... the democratic Senator is standing on stage giving a speech during a robotics competition as the now-42-day partial government shutdown, which targets the Department of Homeland Security, wages on in Washington, D.C.

Just to recap ... The House of Representatives on Friday night passed short-term legislation to fund DHS.

House Republicans hatched a plan to fund the entire department for 60 days, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration.

That's the good news. The bad news is the issue now goes back to the Senate, which has just gone on recess for two weeks. Making matters worse, Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already called the plan "dead on arrival" because dems want immigration reform.

The political battle over DHS funding has left many federal employees without a paycheck for weeks, causing them to take drastic measures to survive. Some have even sold their own blood to keep a roof over their heads. But President Trump has signed an order that could start cutting checks to TSA workers as early as Monday.

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Meanwhile, D.C. politicians like Senator Marsha Blackburn are slinking out of the nation's capital to enjoy spring break or, in the case of Klobuchar, heading back to high school.

We reached out to Klobuchar's rep ... so far no word back.