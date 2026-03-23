ICE Officers Handcuff a Mother at San Francisco Airport, on Video

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Hours before ICE officers were officially deployed at airports across the U.S. to assist TSA, bystanders recorded federal agents manhandling a mother travelling with her daughter and putting the woman in handcuffs at San Francisco International Airport Sunday night.

Watch the video ... while two men hold the woman down, a female bystander who's filming asks the men for a badge number, as neither man appears to be in uniform. The men forcibly detain the struggling woman as other cops stand by.

The text accompanying a social post featuring the video reads, "According to the eyewitnesses who posted this video, the woman was with her daughter who is reportedly a U.S. citizen. The mother could not prove her citizenship and was taken into custody."

A San Francisco International Airport spokesperson tells TMZ … "We understand federal officers were transporting two individuals on an outbound flight when this incident occurred. We believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to suspect broader enforcement action at SFO."

The statement continues … "We were not involved in or notified in advance of this incident. Airport operations continued without disruption, and there was no impact to flights or passenger processing."

A DHS spokesperson tells TMZ ... "On March 22, 2026, ICE officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Jimenez at the San Francisco International Airport. The family has an outstanding final order of removal from an immigration judge since 2019."

The spokesperson continued ... "While being escorted to the international terminal for processing, Lopez-Jimenez attempted to flee and resisted law enforcement officers. ICE is working as quickly as possible to repatriate the family unit to their home country of Guatemala."

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As you know ... President Trump deployed ICE agents to airports around the country -- beginning today -- to assist TSA with long lines amid the partial government shutdown.