ICE Ordered by Judge to Let 5-Year-Old Liam Ramos, Father Out of Detention

The 5-year-old and his father detained by ICE in Minnesota are free to go ... so says a federal judge.

The order -- cited by CNN -- reportedly states authorities should release Liam Ramos and his father "as soon as practicable" ... but no later than Tuesday, February 3.

As we told you ... Liam was allegedly used as "bait" when federal agents reportedly told him to knock on his front door to see if any adults were home -- according to Minnesota Public Radio News.

Liam -- seen wearing a blue cartoon bunny beanie with little ears hanging down the sides and a Spider-Man backpack -- was taken away with his father in an SUV and transferred to an ICE facility in Dilley, Texas ... a town about 70 miles from San Antonio.

ICE received a ton of backlash for detaining a preschooler ... with a lawyer representing Ramos' family even calling the decision immoral.