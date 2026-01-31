Becky G Protests ICE on Pre-Grammys Red Carpet

Grammys weekend has officially commenced -- but singer Becky G has more than music on her mind as she showed up to the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala Friday protesting ICE.

Check out the pics -- she proudly walked the carpet showing off her fresh nails spelling out the phrase "F*** ICE" ... flashing her hands to the camera with a kissy face.

Becky G is a Mexican-American singer who grew up in California ... but she's had massive success in Latin music after she broke out with her hit English song "Shower" in 2014.

She said she was grateful the Spanish language was being embraced in mainstream music during a chat with USA Today in 2022. She added ... "I really found my voice and feel probably the most confident I've ever felt as an artist singing Spanish music, I'm proud that Spanish music has really gone global."

She's also been a longtime advocate for Mexico and has spoken out against Donald Trump and his immigration policies time and time again. She even released a song "We Are Mexico" in 2015 in response to his anti-immigration rhetoric.

In response to the recent tragic deaths of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Silverio Villegas González and Keith Porter Jr. and other victims, I stand in solidarity with calls for accountability and compassionate immigration enforcement. I stand with the families and children nationwide… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 30, 2026 @KimKardashian