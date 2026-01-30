CNN Reporter Veronica Miracle Hit With Tear Gas Reporting From ICE Protest

Play video content CNN

Former CNN host Don Lemon got hit with federal charges for reporting from an ICE protest, but he's getting one-upped by CNN reporter Veronica Miracle ... 'cause she just got hit with tear gas during her wild live shot from an ICE protest.

Check out this footage that just aired on CNN ... Veronica is reporting live from an ICE protest Friday in downtown Los Angeles when all of a sudden the crowd is tear gassed ... and she gets a face full of chemical irritants.

Veronica toughs it out and continues with her report ... and it looks like she also got hit by a non-lethal round of some kind.

There was no tear gas or pepper spray when Don reported on an ICE protest that ripped through a Minnesota church ... but he's since been arrested and charged for being there, with the feds claiming he was more co-conspirator than journo.

