Jane Fonda Defends Don Lemon After Federal Government Arrests Him

Jane Fonda says the federal government took down the wrong Don ... calling out Trump's admin for arresting Don Lemon instead of the commander-in-chief.

The legendary actress passionately defended the former CNN anchor outside the federal courthouse where Lemon had a court hearing after his arrest for allegedly breaking up a church service ... and she told assembled protesters not to fall for the government's tricks.

Fonda says Don was just a journalist doing his job ... no more, no less -- and certainly no reason for the feds to lock him up.

JF encourages people to keep using their voices to protest the federal government's treatment of Lemon ... and she promises she won't stop speaking up on behalf of journalists like Lemon.

Fonda finishes off her comments by saying, "They arrested the wrong Don!" ... clearly calling for a world where POTUS is locked up instead of the former news anchor.

The federal government disagrees with Fonda ... writing in Lemon's indictment that he wasn't just a journalist -- he was at the St. Paul, Minnesota church as a protester as well.

Feds say Lemon conspired with protestors to "injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate" clergy, staff, and congregants at Cities Church. They say he didn't leave the church when asked and deliberately withheld information about the church's location in collusion with protesters.

Lemon has been charged with one count of conspiracy against the right of religious freedom at a place of worship and one count of injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship.

It's a hot-button topic, which got protesters yelling at Fonda outside the courthouse ... claiming Lemon was part of a group that terrorized children.