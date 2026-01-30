Patrick Bet-David Says Arresting Journalists Not Good But Don Lemon Went Too Far
Patrick Bet-David hopped into the "TMZ Live" hot seat over Don Lemon’s arrest Friday -- and it got fiery real quick, with PBD insisting Don blurred lines by mixing with protesters instead of just covering them.
The conservative podcast host and media personality doubled down hard ... even when Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere pushed back, saying Don got way too close to the protesters and perhaps even joined in their planning.
Patrick warned that Don's actions were a slippery slope -- pointing to footage that he says raises big questions about whether Lemon was observing or participating.
That said, he’s not predicting prison time -- he says the chances of Don actually getting sentenced are slim to none.
Bottom line, he’s not a fan of journalists getting arrested, but in his eyes, Don's move was a huge misfire. There’s a lot more heat in the full chat -- and it’s worth the watch.