Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents

Don Lemon was arrested Friday night by federal agents in Los Angeles -- this after the former CNN anchor brushed the law after a Minnesota church protest.

Lemon was charged with violating a federal law by impeding people's right to worship during an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis on January 18, according to The New York Times.

In a statement Friday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says ... "At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota."

Don's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, issued a statement condemning the arrest and calling it a distraction by the Trump administration from investigating the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

Lowell says Lemon was simply exercising his First Amendment right as a reporter to document the church demonstration, shining a light on the truth and holding those in power accountable.

Lemon was in Los Angeles to cover the Grammys this weekend ... and he was at the 2026 Recording Academy Honors Thursday evening -- the same night he was picked up by feds.

Play video content 1/18/26 TikTok/@donlemon

We told you all about it -- the federal government sought to charge 8 people following the demonstration at Cities Church, including Lemon ... but a magistrate judge only approved charges against only 3 people -- not including Lemon. A federal appeals court also denied a petition by the Justice Department to issue the additional warrants.

Play video content Facebook/@donlemon

The demonstration involved about 30 to 40 people and was meant to confront the Cities Church pastor David Easterwood, a Minneapolis ICE official. He was not present at the church when the protest erupted.