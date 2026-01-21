Nicki Minaj Admits She Came to U.S. as 'Illegal Immigrant' in Facebook Post

Sure, I Came Here Illegally ... Now I'm All In for Trump!!!

Nicki Minaj has apparently done a complete 180-degree flip on her immigration stance ... according to a recently dug-up Facebook post from President Donald Trump's first term in office.

As you know ... Nicki has been very vocal in her support of the Trump administration lately. She praised Donald, despite his anti-immigration agenda ... and denigrated Don Lemon for covering an ICE protest at a Minnesota church.

But in 2018, she wrote, "I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?" The post is accompanied by a photo of kids on mats, some covered up with space blankets, in a large chain-link fenced-in cage.

That post is far cry from her feelings today, when she responded positively to a clip of Katie Miller -- White House Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller's wife -- as Katie promoted the SAVE Act, a bill meant to prevent "illegal aliens" from "voting and engaging in our democracy."

The craziest part is, as recently as 2024, she's stated that she is not a U.S. citizen.

In a TikTok Live Nicki said, "I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago."

Seems nuts, but then again, Don has insinuated that perhaps Nicki's newfound MAGA obsession is just a front in an effort to not get deported ... or possibly to secure some sort of pardon for her alleged sex offender husband, Kenneth Petty, or her brother, Jelani Maraj, who is currently incarcerated in New York for a predatory sexual assault conviction.

While on 2012's "Mercy," she rapped she was "a Republican, voting for Mitt Romney" ... it looks like she was actually a non-citizen not allowed to vote for anyone.