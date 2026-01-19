Nicki Minaj Calls Don Lemon a Homophobic Slur After Church Incident in Minnesota

Nicki Minaj is so pissed at Don Lemon that she called the independent journalist a homophobic slur for reporting on a protest at a Minnesota church service.

On Sunday, the rapper went on the attack on X, writing in all caps that "DON 'COCK SUCKIN' LEMON IS DISGUSTING." Don is gay, and married real estate agent Tim Malone in 2024.

Minaj continued, "HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

Nicki blew her stack at Don after the former CNN anchor livestreamed a news report from Cities Church in St Paul, MN, where a bunch of demonstrators had interrupted the Sunday service to protest the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the state. Several media outlets have reported the pastor of the church allegedly has ties to ICE.

The protesters also ordered immigration agents to get hell out of their town while also demanding justice for Renee Good, who was shot to death by an ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, during a federal enforcement operation earlier this month.

Responding to Nicki's heated comments, Don tells TMZ … "I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism and is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity. However, the more appropriate image for her post is a 'Pick Me' Doll," referring to a person who is overcompensating and needs validation.

President Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is also weighing in, saying the commander in chief "will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship." Leavitt said the Department of Justice has launched a full investigation into this "despicable incident."