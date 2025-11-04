Nicki Minaj Thanks President Trump for Featuring Her Track on TikTok Clip

Nicki Minaj is absolutely obsessed after Donald Trump hopped on the Gen Z train ... sharing a TikTok featuring her viral sound a day after she praised him for his "handling" of the chaos in Nigeria.

The rapper kept it all love, dropping a "This is pretty incredible. Thank you 🙏🏽" under the White House’s post ... which, BTW, featured Trump and Melania vibing to her viral "Beez In The Trap x What’s Up?" remix.

Nicki -- who first dropped "Beez In The Trap" with 2 Chainz back in 2012 -- was living for the remix, which cuts from Trump in action to Melania’s "boss b*tch" sightings the moment NM's verse kicks in.

There’s clearly some newfound loyalty brewing between Nicki and the Prez ... especially after she cosigned his fiery post threatening military action against Nigeria over what he called the "slaughter" of Christians.