Nicki Minaj Slammed Online After Thanking Trump for Threatening Nigeria

Rapper Nicki Minaj is facing a mountain of hate online after she praised President Donald Trump for threatening military action against Nigeria over the "slaughter" of Christians.

Over the weekend, Trump alleged "Islamic terrorists" were being allowed to kill Christians in Nigeria, and if this alleged practice continued, the U.S. could halt aid and storm into the West African country "guns-a-blazing."

In a Truth Social post, he wrote ... "I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Nicki seemed to cosign the threats, sharing a screenshot of DT's message and writing ... “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other."

She continued ... "Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror, & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice."

Closing, she wrote ... “Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer,” the "Super Freaky Girl" artist wrote.

It's unclear what prompted Trump to call out Nigeria this weekend ... BBC News quotes Nigerian President Bola Tinubu pointing out people "across faiths and regions" have faced violence in the country, which is about evenly divided between Christians and Muslims. CNN reports on victims of both faiths in brutal attacks across the country this year.

As one could imagine, many Nicki fans were not happy. One follower told Minaj that MAGA Republicans have been attempting to "weaponize religion so YOUR GAY FANS can be pushed into a corner and silenced."