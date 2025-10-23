James Blunt Playfully Roasts Nicki Minaj Over 'Beautiful' Post

Nicki Minaj sent her loving fans a wave of positivity through a post on X, telling everyone that they're "beautiful" -- setting up the perfect punchline for James Blunt to plug in his magnum opus!!!

The UK-bred singer -- whose international chart-topping hit "You're Beautiful" turned 20 years old this year -- reposted Nicki with the cheeky reply, "You’re a little slow to the party."

Referring to Nicki as "slow" is definitely a risky jab ... the "Pinkprint" rapper has been slicing and dicing everyone in her social media path, but it's easy to understand why he couldn't resist.

"You're Beautiful" recently crossed the 1-billion-stream mark on Spotify and has been certified 4x platinum since its release, in addition to being the soundtrack of many a millennial moment.

All alleged of course, (as it relates to me)—but lots of info https://t.co/8u4BHQszDr — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 23, 2025 @NICKIMINAJ

Nicki's been too busy barking at Jay-Z and Roc Nation's Desiree Perez to notice James' joke while some of the older Barbz -- Nicki stans -- are explaining the nature of the gag to the younger ones.

