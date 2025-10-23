Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

James Blunt Playfully Roasts Nicki Minaj Over 'Beautiful' Post

James Blunt Burns Nicki Minaj ... After 'Beautiful' Affirmation

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty Composite

Nicki Minaj sent her loving fans a wave of positivity through a post on X, telling everyone that they're "beautiful" -- setting up the perfect punchline for James Blunt to plug in his magnum opus!!!

James Blunt Nicki Minaj x

The UK-bred singer -- whose international chart-topping hit "You're Beautiful" turned 20 years old this year -- reposted Nicki with the cheeky reply, "You’re a little slow to the party."

Nicki Minaj X Rant
Launch Gallery
Read More Launch Gallery

Referring to Nicki as "slow" is definitely a risky jab ... the "Pinkprint" rapper has been slicing and dicing everyone in her social media path, but it's easy to understand why he couldn't resist.

"You're Beautiful" recently crossed the 1-billion-stream mark on Spotify and has been certified 4x platinum since its release, in addition to being the soundtrack of many a millennial moment.

Nicki's been too busy barking at Jay-Z and Roc Nation's Desiree Perez to notice James' joke while some of the older Barbz -- Nicki stans -- are explaining the nature of the gag to the younger ones.

dj-envy-jess-hilarious-kal-10-02-2025
NO NOISE FROM THE BARBZ ... YET
TMZ.com

Remember, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious of "The Breakfast Club" told us the Barbz strike no fear on their timelines ... clearly James feels the same way!!!

Related articles