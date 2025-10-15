Nicki Minaj Says She Won't Drop New Album, Blames Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj is now announcing her recently teased March 2026 album is being scrapped --and she claims it’s ALL Jay-Z’s fault!!!

On Wednesday, the Barbz were sent into a fury when Nicki directed the blame at the Roc Nation boss’ rarely used X account -- “Ok, I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [Jay-Z].”

Nicki then took the opportunity to roast Jay about his failed casino bid while offering up another claim -- that Roc Nation offered a make-good with an album and tour package deal.

“They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARB,” Nicki gloated before adding ... “It was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinoooooooooo.”

Nicki has been going hard at Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez -- in spite of her beef with Cardi B -- in pursuit of an alleged $200 million they owe her from the TIDAL deal.