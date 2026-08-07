Chris Brown Fighting Ex-Housekeeper's Effort to Redirect Profits From Usher Tour

Keep Your Hands Off My Usher Tour Money!!!

Chris Brown is fighting his former housekeeper's efforts to redirect his profits from his tour with Usher into her pockets ... as she tries to collect on her nearly $13 million judgment from a lawsuit Chris lost.

The singer filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, objecting to Maria Avila's moves in court to have all of his present and future income assigned to her -- including his tour money and royalties -- until the 8-figure debt is satisfied.

As we reported ... Maria was awarded the massive judgment after her lawsuit against Chris over a 2020 dog attack at his Los Angeles mansion. She claimed the dog viciously attacked her and caused severe injuries.

Chris denied claims of wrongdoing, claiming Maria provoked the dog ... but a jury ultimately sided with Maria following a trial.

In his new filing, Chris said Maria's effort to grab all of his current and future income is way too broad ... and well beyond what she can get under the law.

Maria previously claimed in her papers Chris had made no effort to satisfy the judgment, prompting her to pursue these collection efforts in court.