Ne-Yo Sued By Delivery Worker Who Claims His Dog Attacked Her

Ne-Yo's dog viciously attacked a woman who was just trying to drop off a package ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The woman, Dominique Bridgett is suing Ne-Yo over an incident she claims took place on or about July 12, 2025 in Georgia.

Dominique says she was lawfully delivering a package to Ne-Yo's residence when a dog on the property attacked her, causing serious injuries.

She says the alleged dog attack resulted in "severe bodily injury, pain, shock, and distress" and claims the attack has already cost her $9,039.50 in injury-related medical treatment.

Dominique says Ne-Yo is legally responsible for her injuries and is going after him for the medical expenses, plus additional damages.

As you know ... one of Ne-Yo's contemporaries, Chris Brown, was recently sued over a dog attack -- and ended up losing a big case brought by a former housekeeper who took him to court.

Breezy was hit with nearly $13 million in damages after Maria Avila -- who included photos of her alleged injuries in the lawsuit -- won her suit against him ... and she recently filed to try to get her hands on some of the money he's making on his current tour with Usher.