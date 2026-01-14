Ne-Yo Explains How His Polyamorous Relationship With 3 Girlfriends Works

If you’re scratching your head over Ne-Yo’s polyamorous setup, relax ... 'cause he’s breaking it all the way down and giving a no-nonsense explanation of how the whole thing actually works.

Ne-Yo laid it out on "Sherri" ... saying he never wanted to lie to another woman again after his nasty, public divorce ... and it's that mindset that led to a convo with his longest-standing GF of the three about possibly expanding the relationship, instead of sneaking around.

Ne-Yo said he gave her the choice to open things up to two other women -- no pressure, no ultimatums, totally her call. In the end, everyone was on board, and all three decided to stick around.

He also made it clear he’s not juggling three separate relationships at once -- he says it’s one relationship, just shared with three people ... but, check out his answer about whether his partners have their own side situationships!

Sherri was still a little side-eye about the whole thing ... but Ne-Yo kept breaking it down, explaining when it comes to things like gift-giving (especially with Valentine’s Day creeping up), he’s got to factor in three totally different personalities. Translation -- it’s work, but he’s not scared of it.

So yeah, for Ne-Yo, three’s not a crowd. It’s loud, it’s proud, and apparently ... very much allowed!