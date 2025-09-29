Ne-Yo Manhandles Fan Who Jumped Onstage During Japan Show on Video

Play video content Instagram / @neyo

Ne-Yo got pissed at one of his fans who jumped onstage during his show in Japan ... and their encounter even turned physical!

Check out video ... the Grammy-winning R&B star was belting out his hit "Because Of You" in front of a packed crowd at the Glion Arena Kobe in Japan's Kobe City on Saturday when a man suddenly hopped onstage.

Ever the professional, Ne-Yo continues his performance seemingly unfazed as the fan dances up to him before turning to the audience with arms raised. Ne-Yo grabs the fan by the back of the neck and shoves him off stage with the help of security.

After the show, Ne-Yo reposted the video to his Instagram after the person who shot the clip uploaded it to social media.

Ne-Yo wrote in the caption, "This is what you DON'T do. I'm a gentleman but I WILL slap the s--- out of a person disrespecting my stage." He added: "And then keep the party going. Don't try me. All love, til it's not."