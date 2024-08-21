Ne-Yo Says He's Got No Cap On His Girlfriend Limit, Open To More
Ne-Yo NO CAP ON MY GF COUNT ... Keep 'Em Rolling In!!!
Ne-Yo’s got two partners in tow and is clearly thriving in his polyamorous groove -- even dishing to us about having space for more in his love squad!
In fact, the R&B star told TMZ in Beverly Hills Tuesday there’s no limit to his GF count ... letting us in on how he vibes with possible partners.
We also chatted with Ne-Yo about Omarion’s recent claim he’s been celibate for 3 years ... asking if he'd ever take a similar vow.
You can probably guess his answer ... but you’ll totally want to see the clip for his full, unfiltered response!
Plus, he also dropped some juicy hints about what fans can expect on his upcoming tour --though there’s no word on whether his 2 boos will be making a cameo appearance during it.
But, it's clear he’s not shy about flaunting his partners ... recently telling us people should be allowed to marry multiple people -- a perspective that seems to have taken shape after his divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay.