Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ne-Yo Says He's Got No Cap On His Girlfriend Limit, Open To More

Ne-Yo NO CAP ON MY GF COUNT ... Keep 'Em Rolling In!!!

082124-ne-yo-kal
OPEN TO MORE
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo’s got two partners in tow and is clearly thriving in his polyamorous groove -- even dishing to us about having space for more in his love squad!

In fact, the R&B star told TMZ in Beverly Hills Tuesday there’s no limit to his GF count ... letting us in on how he vibes with possible partners.

Ne-Yo Performance Pictures
Launch Gallery
Ne-Yo Performance Pictures Launch Gallery
Getty

We also chatted with Ne-Yo about Omarion’s recent claim he’s been celibate for 3 years ... asking if he'd ever take a similar vow.

You can probably guess his answer ... but you’ll totally want to see the clip for his full, unfiltered response!

041824-ne-yo-kal 4/18/24
KEEP LAW OUT OF LOVE
TMZ.com

Plus, he also dropped some juicy hints about what fans can expect on his upcoming tour --though there’s no word on whether his 2 boos will be making a cameo appearance during it.

041924_tv_clips_neyo_girlfriends.01_00_14_24.Still001
LET US LOVE!
TMZ.com

But, it's clear he’s not shy about flaunting his partners ... recently telling us people should be allowed to marry multiple people -- a perspective that seems to have taken shape after his divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later