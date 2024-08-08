Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ne-Yo Surprised with Key to City in Las Vegas

Ne-Yo Surprise Gift of 🔑 to Las Vegas ... More Bedazzled Than Usher's!!!

I GOT THE KEYS
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo's not only unlocked his brand new Las Vegas residency ... he can unlock the whole damn city now, after the mayor's surprise gift ahead of the R&B megastar's first show in his hometown!

LV Mayor Carolyn Goodman shocked Ne-Yo two songs into his Human Love Rebellion residency ... coming onstage to present him with a Key to the City, leaving him speechless in his leopard-print playa suit.

neyo key to the city presentation

Ne-Yo has long credited his upbringing at the Las Vegas Academy of Arts for molding him into the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum musician he is today ... and this proclamation thanked him for always giving back.

Ne-Yo Performance Pictures
Launch Gallery
Ne-Yo Performance Pictures Launch Gallery
Getty

He's also been instrumental and influential in speaking to the youth at Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas and other locations nationwide.

neyo key to the city presentation

The mayor assured him the city wasn’t giving him any cheap knock-off key, either -- she revealed Ne-Yo’s key was more blinged out than the one given to Usher!!!

neyo key to the city presentation

Usher received his key to the city last year, as his headline-grabbing residency was coming to a close ... but Ne-Yo's reign at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is just beginning. Better grab the tix while they're hot!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later