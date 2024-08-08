Ne-Yo Surprised with Key to City in Las Vegas
Ne-Yo Surprise Gift of 🔑 to Las Vegas ... More Bedazzled Than Usher's!!!
Ne-Yo's not only unlocked his brand new Las Vegas residency ... he can unlock the whole damn city now, after the mayor's surprise gift ahead of the R&B megastar's first show in his hometown!
LV Mayor Carolyn Goodman shocked Ne-Yo two songs into his Human Love Rebellion residency ... coming onstage to present him with a Key to the City, leaving him speechless in his leopard-print playa suit.
Ne-Yo has long credited his upbringing at the Las Vegas Academy of Arts for molding him into the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum musician he is today ... and this proclamation thanked him for always giving back.
He's also been instrumental and influential in speaking to the youth at Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas and other locations nationwide.
The mayor assured him the city wasn’t giving him any cheap knock-off key, either -- she revealed Ne-Yo’s key was more blinged out than the one given to Usher!!!
Usher received his key to the city last year, as his headline-grabbing residency was coming to a close ... but Ne-Yo's reign at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is just beginning. Better grab the tix while they're hot!