Ne-Yo Surprised with Key to City in Las Vegas

Ne-Yo's not only unlocked his brand new Las Vegas residency ... he can unlock the whole damn city now, after the mayor's surprise gift ahead of the R&B megastar's first show in his hometown!

LV Mayor Carolyn Goodman shocked Ne-Yo two songs into his Human Love Rebellion residency ... coming onstage to present him with a Key to the City, leaving him speechless in his leopard-print playa suit.

Ne-Yo has long credited his upbringing at the Las Vegas Academy of Arts for molding him into the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum musician he is today ... and this proclamation thanked him for always giving back.

He's also been instrumental and influential in speaking to the youth at Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas and other locations nationwide.

The mayor assured him the city wasn’t giving him any cheap knock-off key, either -- she revealed Ne-Yo’s key was more blinged out than the one given to Usher!!!