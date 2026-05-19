Kanye's Company Yeezy Sued by Web Design Company for $150K in Unpaid Fees

A web design company says Kanye West's brand Yeezy has "Runaway" from their request for payment ... and now the web design company is suing the brand for a six-figure sum over allegedly unpaid fees.

Ryanso, LLC -- a web design company -- claims it entered into a contract with Yeezy in January 2025 ... agreeing to web design services totaling $150K.

Ryanso claims it completed the work for Yeezy in October of last year and issued an invoice for the work ... but says the company never paid up.

Ryanso alleges it sent a written demand to Yeezy with a promise of legal action if it didn't pay up in March ... and, now two months later, has officially filed the lawsuit.

Yeezy's being sued for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and more. Ryanso asked for the $150K, as well as money for attorneys' fees and other expenses.

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Ye started Yeezy back in the mid-2010s ... but the brand took a big hit after the rapper made a series of shocking antisemitic remarks -- which tanked a massive partnership between Yeezy and Adidas. Last year, Ye began to sell clothing covered in swastikas via the brand's website.

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