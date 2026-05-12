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Kanye West Sits Stone-Faced as Pete Davidson Skewers Him at Kevin Hart Roast, on Video

Kanye West Poker-Face as Pete Slings 'Gay Nazi' Joke

By TMZ Staff
Published
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YE GOES UNFAZED
Video: Kanye Unfazed While Pete Davidson Takes Aim at Kevin Hart Roast
TMZ.com

'That-that don't kill him' can only make him stronger, it seems ... Kanye West sat stone-faced through Pete Davidson's set at the Kevin Hart roast on Sunday ... even when he was the butt of the joke.

ICYMI, Kim Kardashian's comedian ex took the stage at the Kia Forum in L.A. and fired a shot at Kim's other ex during a bit about Tony Hinchcliffe.

Pete said ... "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis."

Inside 'The Roast of Kevin Hart'
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Boom... Roasted! Launch Gallery
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Well, TMZ obtained video of Ye's reaction to getting called out -- it happens right before Pete quips about Lizzo's weight loss -- and, as you can see, he looks pretty unbothered.

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ALL SMILES HERE
Video: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Attend Roast of Kevin Hart
TMZ.com

But the rapper wasn't rocking a poker face the whole night ... he clapped for Teyana Taylor -- who famously starred in his "Fade" music video in 2016 and has gone on to be a Golden Globe-winning actress -- as she hops onstage for a surprise set.

That makes sense, since Teyana said in a January interview with Vanity Fair that she wouldn't cut Ye out of her life over his controversial comments.

Kanye West Through the Years
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Kanye West Through the Years Launch Gallery
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And in addition to cheering on the Oscar nominee, Kanye even cracked a smile as Dwayne Johnson introduced the man of the hour.

So if Pete's dig got to him, he didn't let it show.

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