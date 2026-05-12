Kanye West Sits Stone-Faced as Pete Davidson Skewers Him at Kevin Hart Roast, on Video

Play video content Video: Kanye Unfazed While Pete Davidson Takes Aim at Kevin Hart Roast TMZ.com

'That-that don't kill him' can only make him stronger, it seems ... Kanye West sat stone-faced through Pete Davidson's set at the Kevin Hart roast on Sunday ... even when he was the butt of the joke.

Pete Davidson made a Charlie Kirk joke toward Tony Hinchcliffe and calls Ye a ‘gay Nazi’ during Kevin Hart’s roast.



“Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, and that’s he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat. Oh you don’t know me? yeah ‘Kill Tony.’ Please… pic.twitter.com/JGmZMX2AAk @FearedBuck

ICYMI, Kim Kardashian's comedian ex took the stage at the Kia Forum in L.A. and fired a shot at Kim's other ex during a bit about Tony Hinchcliffe.

Pete said ... "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis."

Well, TMZ obtained video of Ye's reaction to getting called out -- it happens right before Pete quips about Lizzo's weight loss -- and, as you can see, he looks pretty unbothered.

Play video content Video: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Attend Roast of Kevin Hart TMZ.com

But the rapper wasn't rocking a poker face the whole night ... he clapped for Teyana Taylor -- who famously starred in his "Fade" music video in 2016 and has gone on to be a Golden Globe-winning actress -- as she hops onstage for a surprise set.

That makes sense, since Teyana said in a January interview with Vanity Fair that she wouldn't cut Ye out of her life over his controversial comments.

And in addition to cheering on the Oscar nominee, Kanye even cracked a smile as Dwayne Johnson introduced the man of the hour.