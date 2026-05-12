Man Who Stole Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music Pleads Guilty, Gets 2 Years in Prison

The man accused of stealing Beyoncé's unreleased music last summer in Atlanta won't be going to trial after all, but he will be going to prison ... after he cut a plea deal in the 11th hour.

Kelvin Evans pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges related to the theft, WXIA-TV reports. Investigators say surveillance cameras captured Evans breaking into an SUV just two days before Beyoncé’s Atlanta stop on her "Cowboy Carter" tour. The Jeep was rented by a member of Beyoncé’s team who had a flash drive of unreleased music that was swiped.

He was facing six years in prison ... but he was sentenced to two years in the plea deal. Evans previously pleaded not guilty and turned down an earlier deal in March. Prosecutors said he's implicated in other car break-ins.