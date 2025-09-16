Beyoncé Hard Drive Theft Suspect Arrest, but Music Remains Missing

An arrest has been made in the theft of unreleased Beyoncé music ... but the tunes are still MIA.

Atlanta police tell TMZ ... Kelvin Evans was arrested for allegedly breaking into an SUV over the summer and taking the superstar's super important property.

As we told you ... cops responded to a parking garage in July on a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Two of Bey's crew members -- a choreographer and a dancer -- told officers the trunk window of their rented Jeep Wagoneer had been damaged and two suitcases were stolen.

TMZ obtained 911 audio from the Atlanta PD ... you can hear one of Beyoncé's crew members explaining to the dispatcher there's "really, really important information" in the computers ... dropping a bombshell that he works for a celeb with "high status."

Police said hard drives with Beyoncé's unreleased music, set lists and footage plans for her "Cowboy Carter" tour were in the missing suitcases.

