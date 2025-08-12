'Beyoncé Bowl' Lands Megastar Her First Primetime Emmy Win

"Beyoncé Bowl" is setting a great precedent for the upcoming 77th Primetime Emmy Awards -- and the megastar is now an Emmy winner for the first time!!!

Her Netflix special was created for the NFL's 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show, and it took home the category of Outstanding Costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming on Tuesday.

The Emmy Committee rolled out the winners list in the juried categories a month ahead of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards showtime at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, come September 6 and 7. No nominees in those categories ... just expert picks!!!

Beyoncé shares the honor alongside costume designer Shiona Turini, assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell, and head of workroom Timothy White.

She's also nominated in two other categories for "Beyoncé Bowl": outstanding variety special (live) and outstanding directing for a variety special -- and will have to go through Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show to win them.

