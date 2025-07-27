Destiny's Child Surprise Reunion at Beyoncé's Las Vegas Tour Finale

Fans at Beyoncé's final "Cowboy Carter" show were treated to a moment they'll never forget -- a Destiny's Child reunion!

The iconic girl group reunited onstage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night, capping off Bey's massive "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit" tour. The Vegas concert marked the last of her 32 stadium shows across the U.S. and Europe, and she made sure to go out with a bang!

Destiny’s Child reunite at the final COWBOY CARTER Tour show in Las Vegas tonight. #COWBOYCARTERTour pic.twitter.com/2K7qZP4Cea — COWBOY CARTER Tour (@CowboyCarterWT) July 27, 2025 @CowboyCarterWT

Midway through the concert, the crowd erupted as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé onstage for a surprise set. The trio -- who haven't performed publicly together since Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella set -- ran through some of their biggest hits, including "Bootylicious" and "Lose My Breath."

They even joined in on the fan-favorite Renaissance Mute Challenge.

We obtained video of the star studded VIP section -- with Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey all spotted cheering on Queen Bey during the unforgettable night.