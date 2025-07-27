Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Destiny's Child Surprise Reunion at Beyoncé's Las Vegas Tour Finale

Destiny's Child Epic Reunion in Vegas at Beyoncé's Show!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
beyonce-getty-1
Getty Composite

Fans at Beyoncé's final "Cowboy Carter" show were treated to a moment they'll never forget -- a Destiny's Child reunion!

The iconic girl group reunited onstage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night, capping off Bey's massive "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit" tour. The Vegas concert marked the last of her 32 stadium shows across the U.S. and Europe, and she made sure to go out with a bang!

Midway through the concert, the crowd erupted as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé onstage for a surprise set. The trio -- who haven't performed publicly together since Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella set -- ran through some of their biggest hits, including "Bootylicious" and "Lose My Breath."

They even joined in on the fan-favorite Renaissance Mute Challenge.

beyonce-concert-celebs-kal-07-27-2025
BIG NAME GUESTS

We obtained video of the star studded VIP section -- with Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey all spotted cheering on Queen Bey during the unforgettable night.

Destiny’s Child originally launched in the late '90s with Beyoncé, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett, before evolving into the chart-topping trio fans know today. The group parted ways in 2006.

Related articles