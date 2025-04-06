Michelle Williams Says Person Sitting Next to Her on Plane Took Shoes Off, Shares Pic

Michelle Williams ain't going to "Cater 2 U" if you're taking your shoes off on an airplane ... taking to social media to call out her seatmate who went barefoot on a flight.

The singer-songwriter hopped on Instagram to express her displeasure with the person sitting next to her ... sharing a snap of their toes -- totally uncovered and poking out from behind the seat barrier.

Michelle wrote, "I PROMISE YOU BETTA GETCHO FOOT FROM ME!!!! 🚨 Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!"

MW jokes she accidentally elbowed the foot -- so, she's gotta take her jacket to the cleaners ... before lamenting how people in first class feel they can just do whatever they want on planes.

Williams has been busy on Broadway recently ... starring in "Death Becomes Her" -- the musical based on the 1992 film starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn.

Play video content TMZ Studios

She starred in the original cast in Chicago last year ... playing Viola Van Horn -- an original character name based on Lisle von Rhuman, who is played by Isabella Rossellini in the OG flick.