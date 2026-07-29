Jared Leto Sexual Assault Allegation Not Reported to Las Vegas Police

Las Vegas police say they have no sexual assault reports involving Jared Leto ... following a new BBC documentary featuring a woman who alleges the actor assaulted her in the city when she was 17.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells TMZ ... "There have been no sexual assault reports filed against this individual in LVMPD’s jurisdiction."

In the Vegas allegation, a woman claims Leto sexually assaulted her inside a motel bathroom after they met at a local store in 2002.

As we reported, four women accused Leto of sexual assault or threatening sexual assault when they were teenagers. The claims include an alleged encounter with a 17-year-old in California, an alleged threat against a 19-year-old in London, and accusations that he groomed a girl through sexually explicit phone calls beginning when she was 16.

The BBC investigation details allegations tied to Vegas, California, and London between 2002 and 2016. We've reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and London's Metropolitan Police to ask whether any reports have been filed or investigations opened involving Leto ... so far, no word back.