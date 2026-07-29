'Toxic Love Story's Ian Diaz Says Netflix Doc Got Him All Wrong

Ian Diaz may be locked out of Netflix in prison ... but he's heard all about "A Toxic Love Story" ... and TMZ has learned he thinks the doc got him all wrong.

Sources connected to Ian tell TMZ ... he doesn't have access to the electronics needed to watch it, though people have filled him in, and he's disappointed but hardly shocked the film didn't take his side.

Ian maintains he had nothing to do with the emails used to frame his ex-fiancée, Michelle Hadley ... and believes his then-wife, Angela Diaz, acted alone. Sources note Angela pleaded guilty and never implicated him.

He also rejects the doc's condo motive. Michelle put roughly $15,000 toward the down payment, sources say, while Ian paid the mortgage, upgrades and furniture -- so he insists the property didn't drive the plot.

As TMZ previously reported ... Michelle spent 88 days in jail after being framed in a cyberstalking scheme involving Craigslist "rape fantasy" ads. She later received a $1.8 million settlement from Anaheim.

Angela served about three and a half years of a five-year sentence, and now works for an abortion-support organization.

Ian is serving 10 years in a Texas prison and is trying to get his sentence tossed over alleged ineffective counsel.