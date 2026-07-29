Tony Romo Had Open Bottle of Alcohol In Car During OWI Arrest, Report

Tony Romo allegedly had an open bottle of booze in his car at the time of his OWI arrest, officers reportedly claimed in new docs.

Cops said the alcoholic beverage was found on the passenger side of Romo's black jeep before it was towed from the scene on July 23, according to the California Post.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Says He Was Off to See His Grandparents Before OWI Bust Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

As a result, Romo was issued a citation for the open container and is facing a $267 fine.

Romo also got cited for operating while under the influence ... which comes with a $1,066 penalty.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Fails Sobriety Tests During OWI Arrest Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

In a third citation, officials detailed the initial traffic infraction that led to Romo getting pulled over in the first place -- stating the former Dallas Cowboys star drove in a marked right distress lane to pass vehicles in lanes 1 and 2 during rush hour traffic before cutting across a marked gore.

In the body camera footage of Romo's arrest, he was unaware of what a "gore" was until the responding officer enlightened him.

As we previously reported, Romo was also busted for refusing to take a breathalyzer ... and he is at risk of losing his license for a year.

He's due in court in September.

The body camera footage of Romo's arrest was released on Tuesday ... showing the CBS analyst struggling with field sobriety tests, while claiming he did not drink before getting behind the wheel.