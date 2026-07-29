Tony Romo OWI Bust Bodycam, Watch Full Play-By-Play Cut

Tony Romo says he was on his way to meet his grandma and grandpa when he was busted for OWI ... but there was a lot more to the police stop -- and now it's time to check the full play-by-play.

As TMZ reported ... a portion of the bodycam footage for the former NFL star was released Tuesday ... the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback told police he had just left a golf tournament and was headed to see fam when stopped in Wisconsin on July 23.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Fails Sobriety Tests During OWI Arrest Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

As we reported, cops said Romo performed poorly during the field sobriety exercises and arrested him on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Court records showed Romo was also cited for refusing to take an intoxication test after his arrest, putting his driving privileges in jeopardy.