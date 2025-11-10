Tony Romo Says Patriots 'DTF' During Game

Tony Romo had quite the head-scratching analysis of the Patriots defense on Sunday ... saying they're a bunch of dudes who are all "DTF."

According to Tony Romo, the Patriots are "DTF."



Yeah ... that's not what "DTF" usually stands for.

The intended high praise came in the second quarter of New England's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .... when the Pats stuffed running back Rachaad White for a loss on first down.

"Fundamentally sound ... this team is DTF, Jim," Romo told his partner, Jim Nantz. "The Patriots -- details, toughness and they finish."

Nantz played it off ... cracking a joke that the acronym might be aligned with something Pats head coach Mike Vrabel would tell his players behind closed doors.

Of course, "DTF" is short for something entirely different -- sex -- so when Romo uttered the words, social media had some fun with it.

The Pats ended up getting the win, 28-23 ... so maybe Romo wasn't too far off with his take??