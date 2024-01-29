Taylor Swift, Tony Romo Trade Compliments, No Issue With 'Wife' Comments?

Taylor Swift and Tony Romo were gassin' each other up when they crossed paths at the AFC Championship Game ... with both sides showering each other with compliments -- and the cute interaction was caught on video.

Swift made her way to the field to celebrate her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, following the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday ... and as the players accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy, the pop superstar made her way over to the former quarterback-turned-CBS commentator to give him his flowers.

Reporters on the scene claim Swift initiated the praise-off ... telling Romo he does a good job, to which he appeared to reply that she's "even better."

Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.” pic.twitter.com/N6IiKl7hET — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024 @JoriEpstein

In a clip of the exchange, it appears Swift downplayed the comparison ... saying, "We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set" before the two shared a fist bump.

The two also shared a hug as Travis did his thing on the stage ... and Taylor was over the moon as Chiefs Kingdom soaked in the dub.

Taylor Swift, very amused at Travis Kelce’s “you’ve got to fight for your right to parrrrty” pic.twitter.com/6dXAIO0I1X — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024 @JoriEpstein

The meetup is quite interesting ... considering Romo has notoriously referred to Swift as Kelce's "wife" on numerous occasions throughout the season.