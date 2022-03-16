Michael Jordan & Tony Romo Golf Together In Mexico

Bro Down On Golf Course In Mexico

Michael Jordan and Tony Romo bro'd down on Wednesday -- getting in a round of golf together at a swanky course in Mexico.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the NBA's GOAT and the former Dallas Cowboys superstar hit up El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen -- and looked quite chummy while hitting it around.

In video of one of the holes they played, you can see the guys were chattin' on the green while their partners tried to sink putts.

Jordan smoked a cigar, while Romo had a big smile on his face.

We're told Tony ended up making his 20-footer right after the video ended -- and several fans that had gathered to watch cheered with joy. Jordan, meanwhile, missed his putt on the hole, we're told.

We also got footage of Romo's drive on the ensuing hole -- and it's clear, the dude still has a really pretty golf swing.

No word yet on who got the better of whom out on the course -- we're told the two were actually still getting holes in as of late Wednesday afternoon.

If you were wondering, they both have incredibly impressive golf handicaps -- so it's unclear who's the favorite.