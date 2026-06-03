Claude Lemieux Death Certificate Released, Body Moved To North Carolina For Burial

Claude Lemieux's body was transported from Florida to North Carolina ... where the late hockey legend will be laid to rest, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ Sports.

Lemieux, who was 60, was found deceased on May 28 by one of his adult children at a warehouse owned by the family.

As we previously reported, the longtime hockey star took his own life.

Lemieux was taken to a local funeral home in Stuart, FL, before his body was taken out of state ... to the Henson Chapel Cemetery in Vilas, NC.

The official certificate, authored by an associate medical examiner, lists Lemieux's occupation as "hockey player," and his industry as "National Hockey League."

Of course, Lemieux had a phenomenal, 21-season career in the NHL, winning the Stanley Cup four times, including in 1995 when he won the Conn Smythe Trophy with the New Jersey Devils, given to the best playoff performer.

Even in retirement, Claude stayed connected to the game, working nearly two decades as a player agent for one of the most prominent hockey agencies.

It wasn't rare to see him around any of his former teams.

On May 26, NHL legend Claude Lemieux ceremonially carried the torch in Montreal before the playoff game between Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes. Yesterday, he was found dead. The former hockey player died by suicide. He was 60 years old. pic.twitter.com/LTWO60eLHw @VictorKvert2008

In fact, just a few days before his death, Lemieux was the ceremonial torchbearer for the Montreal Canadiens' playoff game.