Claude Lemieux Former Client Gets Emotional After Career-Defining Win

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen was overcome with emotion Friday night after helping his team reach the Stanley Cup Final -- delivering the win just days after the death of his longtime agent and mentor, NHL legend Claude Lemieux.

Before the national anthems, the Carolina Hurricanes honored Claude Lemieux, in which the Caniacs gave applause❤️🖤🤍



His son, Brendan Lemieux, played for the Hurricanes, and he represented both Frederik Andersen and prospect Felix Unger Sorum#SoundTheSiren #GoHabsGo #NHL… pic.twitter.com/pfC8BedGg9 @rbarkleyhockey

Before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens, the Hurricanes held a moment of remembrance at Lenovo Center honoring Lemieux, who was remembered as a "great champion" of the sport.

Lemieux also had a personal connection to the game on the ice -- he was the agent for Andersen, who was one of his earliest clients, and had long been considered a mentor and father figure to the goaltender.

Frederik Andersen played with a heavy heart following the passing of his longtime agent and friend, Claude Lemieux. More than just a representative, Lemieux was a trusted mentor who stood by Andersen throughout his NHL journey. Tonight was a reminder that behind every player is a… https://t.co/6E2XRTZ4jz pic.twitter.com/0It55IAHr0 @realfbllliason

Following Carolina’s dominant 6-1 win, Andersen was visibly emotional as teammates mobbed him in celebration on the ice. The moment quickly turned personal when he addressed reporters, reflecting on what Lemieux would have said to him after such a career milestone -- "Just go get it."

Freddie Andersen talked to @Jackie_Redmond after winning the East and making his long time agent Claude Lemieux proud 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2ERLqHo5SD @NHL_On_TNT

Andersen added, fighting back tears, "He’s the ultimate competitor but he has the biggest heart. He wants it so much for me and for this team."

The emotional goalie admitted the past few days have been extremely difficult, but said the Hurricanes’ support helped carry him through, and Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal had said earlier in the day that the team wanted to win for Andersen as much as for themselves.

Andersen echoed that sentiment after the win, describing the locker room bond as something bigger than hockey, saying, "We’re a family. To be able to show up for each other like that, it’s so special. To go out and battle together and feel that support the whole way through, it means everything."

We broke the story ... Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of hockey’s most polarizing figures, died by suicide early Thursday morning at the age of 60. The loss has rocked the hockey world, with tributes pouring in from players, teams, and fans across the league.