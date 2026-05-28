Claude Lemieux, Former NHL Star, Dead At 60

Former NHL star Claude Lemieux is dead at the age of 60, TMZ Sports has learned.

The cause of death is unclear.

Lemieux -- known for his fiery and aggressive play on the ice -- spent 21 seasons in the league, playing for the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks.

He won four Stanley Cups ('86, '95, '96, '00) ... and won the Conn Smythe Trophy with the Devils in 1995, awarded to the best playoff performer.

Claude played 1,215 regular-season and 234 playoff games over his two-plus-decade career, accounting for 944 points.

Lemieux was the 26th overall pick in the 1983 NHL draft.

Longtime NHL forward Claude Lemieux has died at the age of 60, the NHL Alumni announced.



Lemieux was just in Montreal days ago, carrying the torch before the Canadiens playoff game. pic.twitter.com/tcGGglhnFY @BradGalli

Claude was present at the Canadiens' playoff game on Monday, carrying the torch into the Bell Centre in a pregame ceremony.

The National Hockey League Alumni Association released a lengthy statement on the tragic news, saying they were "devastated" by the death.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Claude is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their four children.

R.I.P.