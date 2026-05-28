Ray J Categorically Denies Rigging Fight Against Supa Hot Fire Amid Probe

Ray J is punching back at claims that he threw his celebrity MMA fight against Supa Hot Fire, calling the allegation pure BS.

The R&B singer tells TMZ ... "There's no way this fight was rigged" because Ray says he would not have allowed himself to get hit that hard by Supa.

As everyone knows, Ray got knocked out in the second round after the famous YouTuber punched Ray in the head with such force that Ray collapsed into the ropes before falling limp to the canvas during Saturday's co-main event in Las Vegas.

Play video content Video: Ray J Knocked Out in the Second Round by Supa Hot Fire | TMZ TV TMZ.com

After his ass-whoopin', Ray made a few strange remarks inside the ring, saying "we had a plan," while also claiming "we lost a lot of money tonight." As a result, the fight promoter, Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions, launched an investigation into whether the bout was a "prearranged plan."

But Ray tells us people are putting words into his mouth, and all he meant was he planned to win the fight. Ray says he was so confident he would win that he used Rainbet — an online Crypto Casino -- to put $1,000 on himself.

In addition, Ray points out that after getting his world rocked, he was in utter shock and delirious when he made the questionable comments. Ray wants Adin and Brand Risk to know that it's not in his character to rig a fight, and he has a lot of respect for them and Jordan Galen, another Brand Risk promoter. Summing it all up, Rays says, "I really wanted to win. I was very disappointed."

During the fight, Ray said he suffered a concussion and a contusion, and his heart rate dropped abruptly. He also said he got medical approval from top professionals before getting into the ring. As TMZ first reported, Ray J checked himself into the hospital after the event due to heart issues.