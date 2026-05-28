Singer Amerie’s Monthly Income Revealed in Bitter Divorce Case

Singer Amerie’s monthly income was revealed as part of her bitter divorce from her ex-husband, Lenny Nicholson ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the divorce judgment from the case, which says the exes did not own any real property or joint bank accounts.

Amerie walked away with her music businesses, Amerie Inc., Cer One Touring, and Mi Suk Publishing, and a 2016 Range Rover. The judge ordered Nicholson to turn over Amerie’s TV tracks and an external hard drive containing her music files that were in his possession.

The court ordered Lenny to pay $2,298 per month in child support. Amerie was awarded primary physical custody of their son, although Lenny was granted parenting time every third weekend.

In the petition filed by Amerie against Lenny, the "1 Thing" singer listed the date of marriage as June 25, 2011.

She said they had been separated since April 2024, and the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Amerie said they have one son together.

In response, Lenny said he was Amerie’s manager, tour producer, performance director, and business strategist for over 20 years. He claimed he did not receive full compensation for the work he did during the marriage, including a cut of Amerie’s music royalties, merchandise, and book publishing.

Lenny claimed Amerie abandoned the marital home in April 2024, while he was recovering from surgery. He said he was forced to cover her rent totaling $44K, in addition to other expenses.

He claimed she spent $20K for cosmetic surgery and took luxury trips to Mexico and Jamaica. In his filing, he claimed Amerie resumed her music career after abandoning him … and said she was using his 18-week marketing plan without credit.

Nicholson asked the court to award him $1.75 million in unpaid commissions, $150K in damages for her verbal attacks and emotional distress, spousal support, and more.

In the final judgment, the judge found Amerie’s estimated monthly income was $5,735, while Lenvert’s income was listed as $10,000 a month.